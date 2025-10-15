A man in his 60s has died after his Aston Martin DBX SUV crashed into a tree on the A58, near Wetherby.

Shortly after 2pm on Tuesday (Oct 15), police responded to reports of a crash near Wetherby.

By 5pm police and air ambulance were on scene on the A58 Leeds Road between Bardsey and Collingham.

Leeds Road A58 | Google

A grey Aston Martin DBX SUV, which had been travelling towards Collingham from Bardsey, had left the carriageway and crashed into a tree.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.