Man in his 70s dies after car crashes onto railway line in Harrogate

A man in his 70s has died after his car left the road and crashed onto a railway line in Harrogate, closing York Place and suspending trains between Harrogate and Leeds.

At 3:19pm on Friday (Jul 18), police responded to reports a car was on the railway line close to Stray Rein in Harrogate.

Officers attended and found a silver VW Golf on the tracks with one occupant inside.

Despite the best efforts of emergency crews, the driver, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed the man’s family received support from specialist officers.

The vehicle was travelling on York Place before it left the road and went down the railway embankment.

Superintendent Andy Nunns from North Yorkshire Police said: “There is currently a scene in place for collision investigation work to take place.

“York Place in Harrogate is likely to remain closed for most of this evening and the railway line between Harrogate and Leeds is likely to be closed for most of the night.

“We will continue to work with Network Rail and the British Transport Police to minimise disruption.

"My thoughts at this time remain very much with the man's family and I would like to thank the public for their patience.”

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police added: “We’re now appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area, to come forward as a matter of urgency.