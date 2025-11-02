Man in his 70s killed in small plane crash at Sherburn Aero Club on outskirts of Leeds
He was aged in his 70s, North Yorkshire Police (NYP) has outlined, and the crash happened at Sherburn Aero Club.
"Just before 1pm today, we were called to reports of a light aircraft crash," a spokesperson for the force said in a statement. "It was reported that a small plane had crash landed on the runway."
Emergency services rushed to the scene but the man, believed to be the pilot and the only occupant of the plane, was pronounced dead.
He was from the Leeds area, they confirmed.
"His family is currently being supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," the spokesperson added.
"We are currently guarding the scene and the Air Accident Investigation Branch has been made aware."