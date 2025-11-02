Man in his 70s killed in small plane crash at Sherburn Aero Club on outskirts of Leeds

Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 16:31 GMT
The Yorkshire Post: Serving the people of Yorkshire since 1754.
An elderly man has died in a small plane crash on the outskirts of Leeds this afternoon, police have confirmed.

He was aged in his 70s, North Yorkshire Police (NYP) has outlined, and the crash happened at Sherburn Aero Club.

Most Popular

"Just before 1pm today, we were called to reports of a light aircraft crash," a spokesperson for the force said in a statement. "It was reported that a small plane had crash landed on the runway."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the man, believed to be the pilot and the only occupant of the plane, was pronounced dead.

North Yorkshire Police is at the scene near Leedsplaceholder image
North Yorkshire Police is at the scene near Leeds

He was from the Leeds area, they confirmed.

"His family is currently being supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," the spokesperson added.

"We are currently guarding the scene and the Air Accident Investigation Branch has been made aware."

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice