An elderly man has died in a small plane crash on the outskirts of Leeds this afternoon, police have confirmed.

He was aged in his 70s, North Yorkshire Police (NYP) has outlined, and the crash happened at Sherburn Aero Club.

"Just before 1pm today, we were called to reports of a light aircraft crash," a spokesperson for the force said in a statement. "It was reported that a small plane had crash landed on the runway."

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the man, believed to be the pilot and the only occupant of the plane, was pronounced dead.

North Yorkshire Police is at the scene near Leeds

He was from the Leeds area, they confirmed.

"His family is currently being supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," the spokesperson added.