Man in his thirties dies and three men arrested after 'disturbance' at York jewellery store

One man has died and three men have been arrested following a "disturbance" at a jewellery store in York, North Yorkshire Police have said.

Officers were called to the scene on Coney Street at around 4.40pm on Tuesday (July 26) by members of the public reporting a disturbance at the store.

A man from York was rushed to hospital by ambulance and had since sadly died following the incident.

Three men - two aged in their forties and one in his fifties - have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody for questioning.

Officers said: "The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation and we are not in a position to provide any further details at this time.

"We do ask that anyone who was in the Mappin and Webb jeweller's store opposite Boots, or in Coney Street at the junction of Spurriergate and Market Street and saw the disturbance but has not yet spoken to the police, to please get in touch as soon as possible.

"Please call 101 and pass information for incident 405 of 26 July.