Man in hospital following Doncaster city centre stabbing as man and woman arrested

Large parts of the city centre have been cordoned off by police this morning as an investigation gets under way into the latest incident in a brutal catalogue of 18 months of gun and knife violence in Doncaster.

Police were called at around 3.14am this morning following reports a man had been stabbed on Silver Street.

The victim, a man in 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A statement said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender They remain in police custody at this time.

“Hall Gate and Silver Street remain closed while investigations continue however it is hoped they will be reopened soon.”