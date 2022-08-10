Man in 'life-threatening condition' after being stabbed by bare-chested knifeman

West Yorkshire Police said a 46-year-old man was attacked with a knife by a bare-chested man who had approached him.
Officers were called to Swan Lane in Huddersfield shortly before 4pm on August 9.
The victim was found at the scene with serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He remains in a life-threatening condition.
The suspect fled the scene, and witnesses said he was bare-chested but carrying a T-shirt.
Detective Inspector Dennise Bell of Kirklees CID, said: “We appreciate the concern this attack will have caused to residents and can advise that officers are conducting a number of active enquiries today.
“The victim was left with life threatening injuries following the attack and continues to be treated in hospital.
“I would ask anyone who saw the incident, or a person matching the suspect’s description to contact us at Kirklees CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 0192 of August 9.
“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”