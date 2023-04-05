Police are on the urgent hunt for a suspect who masturbated in front of a woman from his red Mini car in Barnsley.

Officers are seeking to identify the man after a woman reported he’d masturbated in front of her in Hoyland, Barnsley.

The woman had been walking along King Street at 8.30pm on Monday March 13 when the man, who was sat in a red Mini, shouted to get her attention.

He appeared to masturbate before driving off, police said.

The woman told officers that this was the second time the man had done this to her, following a similar incident on West Street a few months ago.

Officers have since worked with the woman to produce this e-fit.

South Yorkshire Police officers are also carrying out CCTV enquiries in order to trace the vehicle.

The incident number to quote is 995 of 13 March by ringing 101.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.