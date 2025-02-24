A man is in a serious condition after he was hit by a car as he pushed a shopping trolley down the road in a quiet Yorkshire village.

The crash happened at around 5.40am on Sunday (Feb 23) on the bend on the B1224 Wetherby Road as you enter the village of Rufforth, near York.

North Yorkshire Police said a light brown VW Passat hit a pedestrian who was pushing a shopping trolley.

A statement from the force said: “The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, suffered significant injuries and was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a serious condition.

“The driver of the Passat, a man in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

“The B1224 was closed until 12.30pm to allow for collision investigation work to take place at the scene.

“We are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen this pedestrian in the hours leading up to the collision, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision which has not already spoken with us.”

Anyone who can help police with their investigation is asked to email [email protected] and [email protected] or call police on 101, quoting incident number 12250033201.