Man in serious condition in hospital after Yorkshire stabbing

Police were called to West Melton in Rotherham in the early hours of April 12 following reports of a man with stab wounds. A huge police cordon was put in place.

Local residents said the cordon was in place near to the former The Queens pub.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a man in his 30s was left with stab wounds. A 24-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The Queens pub

A spokesman said: “We received a call from South Yorkshire Ambulance Service at about 3.40am today to inform us a man had reportedly been stabbed on New Winterwell Road in Rotherham.

“The victim, a man of no fixed address and aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital by an ambulance crew with injuries believed to be serious.

“Officers attended the scene and made two arrests – a 24-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, both from Rotherham - on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. Both remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

“Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident where those involved were known to each other.

“If you have any information which could assist our officers, please contact 101 quoting incident number 99 of 12 April.