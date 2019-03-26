Man involved in two hit and runs before dumping stolen car and fleeing in West Yorkshire

A man had two hit and run incidents within minutes of each other before dumping the stolen car and fleeing the scene in Huddersfield.

The driver of a stolen black Vauxhall Astra, registration YS05 CDK, crashed into two cars in the Birkby area and failed to stop both times.

Both crashes happened on Wednesday, March 13 in the Birkby area.

The first incident happened shortly before 3.50pm on Grimescar Avenue when the car crashed with a blue BMW 2.

At 3.50pm the same car crashed into a blue Mazda 3 on Birkby Lodge Road, close to the junction with Una Place.

It was then abandoned on a patch of grass on Birkby Lodge Road just up from the junction of George Avenue

The driver fled the scene.

No one was seriously injured during either collision.

A police spokesperson said: "The driver is described as of dark mixed race, approximately 6ft tall and approximately 30 years old.

"He is described as medium build and with dark brown eyes, big lips and very short tightly curled black hair which was possibly slightly longer on top."

Police have asked anyone who can identify the driver of the Astra or who saw him make off from the scene to call police on 101 quoting log 1085 of 13 March.

