Man jailed after attacking ex-partner’s partner during walk to work

A man has been jailed after violently attacking his ex-partner’s partner during a morning walk to work.

John William Connelly, 41, breached a restraining order when he confronted the pair and launched the assault in clear defiance of a restraining order, York Crown Court heard.

Connelly repeatedly punched and kicked the victim while shouting at his ex-partner to “go to work”, and in doing so, breaching the terms of his court-imposed restrictions.

The assault only ended when two nearby council workers intervened, forcing Connelly to stop and leave the scene.

The victim was left unconscious and taken to hospital by ambulance where he remained for 24 hours.

The court head the attack happened on Kingsway West in York, on 8 April this year, less than three weeks after Connelly was handed the restraining order forbidding contact with his ex-partner.

Connelly was located by officers shortly after the attack, and he was arrested.

He went on to plead guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent (Section 18 assault) and breaching a restraining order and was jailed on September 5 for five years.

In a victim impact statement read in court, the victim described the lasting trauma caused by the incident.

She said: “I am disgusted by the attack on my partner especially in the cowardly way John assaulted him. John repeatedly stamped all over him which led to him going into a fit. When I saw him fitting on the floor it really broke my heart, I tried to help him the best way I could with help also from a council worker who stayed with us until the ambulance came. I am extremely thankful to him.

She described how, since the attack, the lingering trauma still causes her partner to shake in his sleep, and how her daily route to work serves as a constant reminder of the incident, leaving her feeling anxious.

“I keep an eye on him through the nights now just in case he ever goes into another fit. The place where John attacked him is on my route to work, so I have to walk past it often, which constantly brings it all back and makes me really anxious”, she said.

Following sentencing, Detective Alex Dorlin, of North Yorkshire Police, who led the investigation, said: “Connelly showed blatant disregard for the restraining order by confronting his ex-partner and attacking her partner in front of her. The victim was knocked unconscious, and the situation could have been far worse without the courageous actions of two nearby council workers.

“Restraining orders exist to shield individuals from harm and prevent unwanted contact - violating them is a serious offence, along with deliberately causing serious physical injury to another person, as reflected in Connelly’s sentence.