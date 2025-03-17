Man jailed after harassing family members for money to fund drug habit

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 13:24 BST
A man from Bradford has been sentenced after harassing two family members for money to fund his drug habit.

Michael Carter, 24, admitted two counts of domestic harassment without fear of violence and one count of theft.

Carter, of Manns Court, was sentenced on March 11 at Leeds Magistrates Court to 38 weeks in prison, ordered to pay £400 in compensation and given restraining orders against both victims – whom he also stole money from.

PC Georgia Callaghan of Bradford District’s Domestic Abuse Team said: “Carter continually put the victims in distressing situations, placing them in financial difficulty.

“His behaviour included turning up unannounced and unwantedly to their home, persistently contacting them via text messages asking them for money whilst being emotionally manipulative.

“I hope this case shows people how seriously we take reports of harassment. We have a dedicated team and will support victims throughout the process.”

