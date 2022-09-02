Man jailed after relentless harassing and attacking woman despite restraining order

Johnson was also given a further restraining order preventing him from contacting the woman or going within 100 metres of her address.South Yorkshire Police PC Kayleigh Banks, who led the investigation, said: “Johnson has shown he has no regards for the law as he continued to harass and abuse this woman despite his previous conviction, and I welcome this sentence as it finally allows her to move forward with her life.“This woman has been through a horrific ordeal, that not only impacted her but also those around her due to Johnson’s actions, and I’d like to thank her for her bravery coming forward and assisting with the investigation, which has led to him now spending a significant amount of time behind bars.“We take all incidents of violence against women and girls seriously and it is a priority at South Yorkshire Police so if you want to report someone for crimes of this nature, please come forward and we will bring the perpetrators to justice.”