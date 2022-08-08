Man jailed after stamping on the head of his wife of 30 years during drunken argument

John Verity, of no fixed abode, had drunk eight cans of lager before repeatedly beating his partner, and even used a metal tripod to hit her over the back of the head on May 22.

The court heard Verity, 59, and his wife had been watching football during the day, and had been drinking. Following the match, the couple then moved outside, when an argument between the two started.

Once back in the house, the two continued to argue, before Verity grabbed the victim by the hair and pulled her into the bedroom. He then punched her “half a dozen times”, knocking her to the floor before continuing to punch her in the face, then stamping on her head four times.

John Verity was jailed for 16 months

He then picked up a metal tripod and ring light, and used them to hit her on the back of the head.

Once she got free, the victim started to scream. Police arrested Verity when they arrived at the house to find him standing outside.

The victim was left with deep cuts to her right cheek and arm.

When Verity was later interviewed by police, he said he remembered watching football with the victim and drinking lager. While he said he did not remember the attack, he accepted responsibility for it, saying that he must have done it if the victim said he had.

Verity had later pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

Mitigating, Jo Shepherd told the court: “He is remorseful and regrets his actions on this occasion.”

Sentencing Verity, Judge Neil Clark said: “It is simply unacceptable. You argued on and off throughout the evening – you pulled her by the hair then punched her six times. You stamped on her head four or give times.

"You never denied doing this, and you appear to express genuine remorse.”