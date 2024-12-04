Man jailed after throwing bin at police during large scale Rotherham disorder

A man has been jailed after throwing missiles at police officers during large scale disorder at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham.

Wearing a balaclava, Sonny Ackerman, 30, was recorded throwing rocks at officers in a police cordon on Sunday August 4.

An online video later showed Ackerman launch a bin towards officers.

After seeing a photo of himself on a social media appeal, Ackerman handed himself in to a police station.

Ackerman was interviewed but refused to comment on his involvement in the disorder.

On August 22 at Sheffield Crown Court, Ackerman, of Birkdale Drove, Ashton-on-Ribble, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

At the same court on Tuesday December 3 he was jailed for two years and four months and handed a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Over 75 people have been convicted for their involvement in the scenes of deplorable violence in Manvers.