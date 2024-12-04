Man jailed after throwing bin at police during large scale Rotherham disorder

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 10:51 BST
A man has been jailed after throwing missiles at police officers during large scale disorder at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham.

Wearing a balaclava, Sonny Ackerman, 30, was recorded throwing rocks at officers in a police cordon on Sunday August 4.

An online video later showed Ackerman launch a bin towards officers.

After seeing a photo of himself on a social media appeal, Ackerman handed himself in to a police station.

Ackerman was interviewed but refused to comment on his involvement in the disorder.

On August 22 at Sheffield Crown Court, Ackerman, of Birkdale Drove, Ashton-on-Ribble, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

At the same court on Tuesday December 3 he was jailed for two years and four months and handed a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Over 75 people have been convicted for their involvement in the scenes of deplorable violence in Manvers.

In total over 165 years of jail sentences have been handed to those involved.

