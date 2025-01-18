Man jailed after waking child and stamping on its face in horrific attack

A man has been jailed for an ‘unprovoked attack on a defenceless child’, police have said.

Sean Deering woke the child in the early hours of the morning and proceeded to attack them by hitting and stamping on their face, police said.

He admitted one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the incident, which took place in Wakefield in June 2020.

On Friday (Jan 17), the 37-year-old was jailed for three years and 11 months in total, which included four months due to him being subject to a suspended sentence for an unrelated offence when the attack took place.

Detective Constable Sally Hayward, of West Yorkshire Police’s Wakefield Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “The child victim received multiple injuries after being awoken from sleep by Deering in the early hours of the morning.

“He then set about attacking them by hitting and stamping on their face, in what can only be described as a vicious unprovoked attack on a defenceless child. When the injuries were discovered by the child's mother, Deering fled the scene.

“Deering has shown the risk that he poses to children. This has been a complex investigation, involving a very young victim, but the lengthy enquiries we have made have ensured that Deering has been made to face justice for his actions.