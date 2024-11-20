Man jailed for 11 years after being convicted of child sex offences over 35-year period

A man from Yorkshire has been jailed for more than a decade after being convicted of child sexual offences committed over a 35-year period from 1987 to 2022.

The charges against Steven Lee, 66, related to offences against three child victims.

He was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court of two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and two counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.

He appeared back at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday, 19 November) where he was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment.

Lee, of Carlton Street, Featherstone, must also sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and was made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Alison Hibbert, of Wakefield Child Safeguarding Team, said: “These were horrendous offences committed against child victims as young as six-years-old. Lee is clearly a dangerous individual who has sexually assaulted children over more than a 30 year period.

“I would like to thank the victims for their bravery in reporting these offences and the confidence they had in the police investigation. The victims and their families are continuing to live with the mental toll of the abuse they have suffered. I hope the fact he is now in prison provides them with some comfort going forward.

“I hope that the police investigation and successful prosecution demonstrate that it is never too late to report this kind of offending.