Man jailed for 15 years for manslaughter following four month dispute with one-time friend

A man has been jailed for manslaughter – sparked from a four month dispute that started with a fight on Valentines Day.

Adam Mackintosh, 28, stabbed his one-time friend Lloyd Donkin, 23.

Following a 12-day trial that began on Monday December 2 at Teesside Crown Court, a jury reached a verdict and found Mackintosh, of Coral Grove in Thornaby, guilty of manslaughter and not guilty of murder on Tuesday December 17.

On Thursday December 19 he returned to Teesside Crown Court to be sentenced by Judge Jonathan Carroll and was jailed for 15 years.

He will serve two-thirds of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

During the trial, the court heard that at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 26 June Mackintosh drove slowly past Lloyd as he sat outside of Wrensfield Road on what was described as a warm and sunny day.

He then drove around the estate, across a grassed area and parked at the bottom of Stainmore Close. After getting out of his Audi, he made his way to one of the houses before looking for Lloyd at the junction while armed with a knife that was tucked into the waistband of his shorts.

Mackintosh then began shouting ‘where’s Lloyd?’ and could be heard making threats with numerous residents urging him to put the knife down.

It was at this time that Lloyd appeared in a car and after getting out of the passenger seat, approached Mackintosh who was holding the knife. Lloyd attempted to kick the blade out of his hand, however the knife remained where it was, and Mackintosh stabbed Lloyd once to the left side of his chest.

Emergency services were called to the scene and Lloyd, who had collapsed to the floor, was taken to James Cook University Hospital by paramedics. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he died at approximately 8.25pm the same day.

Meanwhile Mackintosh had fled from the scene in his car. Footage played to court showed him stopping on The Princess of Wales Bridge in the centre of Stockton and throwing his t-shirt and the knife used to kill Lloyd over the edge and into the River Tees.

He then drove home and changed his clothing before police arrived to detain and arrest him.

What then followed was an investigation by detectives from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) to gather evidence that would secure his conviction.

This included forensic examination of the scene and the property on Coral Grove that led to Lloyd’s blood being found on a pair of Nike trainers, obtaining and watching numerous footage of Mackintosh and Lloyd’s movements and analysing their mobile phones to view messages and social media accounts.

Specialist divers were also drafted in to search the water however the knife was never recovered.

Senior Investigating Officer Matt Hollingsworth, from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:“Mackintosh and Lloyd had known each other for a number of years and were at one-time good friends, often spending time in each other’s company.

“However, a fight between them both on 14 February would ultimately change things forever. From then and over a period of four months, Mackintosh was in a dispute with Lloyd right up to the day the young man lost his life.

“Despite pleas from local residents and Lloyd himself trying to disarm his killer, Mackintosh carried out the attack.

“A team of officers and staff collated a range of evidential material that would secure Mackintosh’s conviction and ensure Lloyd and his family got justice.

“Now Mackintosh has been sentenced, our thoughts are and will continue to be with Lloyd’s family and all those who were close to him.”

Lloyd’s mum and family said: “Finding out my son had died and in such a terrible way is indescribable. I can’t look at a knife without wondering what pain my baby went through.

“Lloyd’s death has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. He was a beautiful, funny and kind son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, partner and friend to many. He was the big presence in the room, always laughing and joking and his hugs were the best, strong and meaningful.