Man jailed for 18 years for sex offences including rape of child under age of 13

A man from Yorkshire has been jailed for 18 years for sex offences against a child.

James Laing, 39, of Ripon, has been sent to prison for 18 years after being found guilty of two counts of raping a child under 13, seven counts of sexual assault against a child and three counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Laing denied the offences throughout the investigation, however, a jury found him guilty following a trial in March 2025.

He was sentenced on Friday April 11 at York Crown Court where he was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and Restraining Order.

Investigating officer, Police Staff Investigator, Lorraine Whipp, of Harrogate Safeguarding Investigation Team, said: “Laing has taken away the childhood of his victims, abusing them in the worst way possible.

“Laing denied the offences throughout the whole investigation, therefore making his victims face the trauma of giving evidence against him in court, despite the fact he did not take the stand himself to face cross examination during the trial.

“The children have been incredibly brave reporting what happened to them. They found the court process extremely difficult, and it will, no doubt, have a lasting impact on them.

“In their own words, he has ruined their life, and although they are glad they are now safe and no-one can hurt them, it has also affected their trust in men.

“I sincerely hope that the children can put this horrendous abuse and the experience behind them with the help of the agencies who are supporting them and live happy lives knowing that their abuser can no longer harm them.