Man jailed for causing death of Yorkshire woman as she crossed road
Carol Andrew, 69, was crossing White Lee Road in Batley on July 22, 2021 when she was hit by a grey Seat Leon.
Tasham Mahmood, 33, was jailed for four years on Friday, April 25 after he pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to causing Carol’s death by dangerous driving.
Carol suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
Mahmood, of Hawke Avenue in Heckmondwike, was arrested at the scene.
He was also disqualified from driving for a total of seven years and will have to pass an extended test before he can drive again.
Carol’s family said she was ‘greatly missed by her family and friends’.