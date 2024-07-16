Man jailed for more than 11 years after stabbing and slashing police officers

A man who attacked police officers with a knife – leaving them with stab and slash wounds – has been jailed for more than a decade.

Mark Fox attacked Cleveland Police officers after they were called to a property in Billingham following reports for concerns for the safety of a man.

The 35-year-old attacked the officers with a knife when they were called to an address on Corfe Crescent, Billington, near Stockton, on June 2, 2023.

Two of the officers were left with puncture wounds and the other had a slash wound. They were all taken to hospital for treatment where they had stitches. The officers were nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards 2024 and attended the awards ceremony on July 11 where they were named regional winners for their bravery and courage.

Mark Fox has been jailed for more than 11 years for the attack on the police officers

Fox admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and was found guilty of two counts of wounding with intent following a trial. He was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison on Monday (Jul 15) at Teesside Crown Court.

Cleveland Police’s district commander for Stockton, Superintendent John Wrintmore, said: “Police put their lives at risk every day by protecting members of the public and attacks such as this one are both shocking and truly disgraceful.

“No one should come to work and be attacked whilst doing their job. Our officers were responding to concerns for someone’s welfare and attended the scene to help those in need of assistance.

“This was a terrifying incident for our officers who have been fully supported throughout this horrific ordeal. Fox’s actions on this day were extremely dangerous and reckless and this level of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.