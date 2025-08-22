Man jailed for more than 20 years for attempted murder in Yorkshire

A man has been jailed for more than 20 years for the attempted murder of another man in Yorkshire.

Graham Dowling, 36, left the 61-year-old victim with multiple catastrophic injuries following the attack in the early hours of December 11, 2024.

The attack was at the Burger Court care facility on Barkerend Road where both men were residents.

Dowling went into the victim’s room and repeatedly assaulted him, causing significant skull fractures and broken ribs, Bradford Crown Court heard.

Graham Dowling

Detectives from Bradford CID launched an investigation and Dowling was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He was convicted following a trial at Bradford Crown Court in May 2025 and on Friday August 22 was sentenced to 20 years in prison with five years extended licence.

Detective Constable Laura Milner, who led the investigation, said: “This was a tragic case which has left the victim with life-changing injuries. His life will never be the same.