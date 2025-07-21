Man jailed for series of sexual assaults on young girl in Yorkshire

A man has been jailed after being found guilty of a string of sexual offences committed decades ago following a lengthy investigation.

Stephen Wraith, 71, was found guilty of a series of incident assault offences committed on a then young girl in Dewsbury.

Wraith was convicted for one offence of incident assault between 1986 and 1988, and then for another count representing at least 10 indecent assaults committed between 1986 and 1993.

His victim had been aged under 10 when the offending began, and came forwards as an adult in 2022 to disclose to what had happened to her.

The report sparked a long running investigation by Kirklees child safeguarding detectives, leading to Wraith, who had moved to the Isle of Man, being interviewed and later charged with offending.

Wraith, of Belmont Terrace, on the Isle of Man, was convicted on July 18 after a five day trial.

He was jailed for 11 years with one year extended licence at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (July 21).

Wraith will have to sign on the sex offender’s register on his release from prison and was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

DC Gilly Hodds of Kirklees District Police, who led the enquiry, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Wraith for a prolonged series of serious sexual offences against a very young and vulnerable victim who had no way of defending herself against awful sexual abuse.

“I want to praise her courage in coming forwards as an adult to report the offending committed by Wraith and then in supporting a prosecution to bring him to justice.

“We hope seeing his conviction and sentencing may help bring her some closure and peace in knowing that this man is being made to pay for the crimes he inflicted on her.

“Prosecutions of defendants for sexual abuse, and especially offending which took place so long ago, send a very clear message that we will always work to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice, and that it is never too late for victims to come forwards.

“We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual offending, no matter when it took place, who has not reported what happened, for whatever reason, to contact us.