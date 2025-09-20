Man jailed for sexual activity with a teenage girl

A man has been jailed for three and a half years for sexual activity with a teenage girl.

After being reported to North Yorkshire Police in March 2023, an investigation began into the sexual abuse of an underage teenage girl.

Maxx Stobbs, also known as Max Hinchley, 24, was then arrested in April 2023.

Stobbs pleaded guilty on July 18 at York Crown Court to four counts of penetrative sexual activity with a girl.

Maxx Stobbs, also known as Max Hinchley, 24 from Seaton Crescent, Staithes, was sentenced at York Crown Court on 19 September 2025.

For these offences he was jailed for three and a half years and ordered to pay a surcharge of £190.

Stobbs, from Seaton Crescent, Staithes, has also been ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The investigation has been led by Detective Constable Matthew Edwards, from the Scarborough and Ryedale Safeguarding Investigation Team.

He was able to support the victim throughout the investigation and ensure she received professional care and support, including from an Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA).

The following are quotes from the victim's personal statement, that was read out in court by the prosecuting solicitor: "The defendant targeted me at a time when I was young, vulnerable, just starting to discover my identity and learning to navigate the world. The defendant used my naivety and innocence against me; and I can never get these things back.

"Every day feels like a mountain to climb, as I constantly carry the weight of what the defendant did to me.

"I am working hard to rebuild my confidence and self-worth, but I will forever grieve for the girl I was, and the woman I could have been, before I met the defendant."

DC Edwards said: "The victim in this case is to be commended for her bravery in coming forward to the police, and for her strength in re-building her life after the long-term offending by Stobbs, who is now a convicted sex offender.