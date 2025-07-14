Man jailed for sexual activity with underage girl refused to give phone passcode to police

A man from York has been jailed for over five years for sexual activity with a teenage girl and refusing to provide log-in information for his mobile phone.

Marcus Lee Noble, 26, denied the allegations throughout the investigation and put his young victim through the ordeal of a Crown Court trial.

It followed an investigation into the sexual abuse of an underage teenage girl when Noble was 23.

The defendant refused to provide the PIN code to his mobile phone device where evidence was expected to be held according to North Yorkshire Police.

On May 23 a jury found him guilty of three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and one charge of failing to disclose a password/pin contrary to Section 49 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act.

Noble, of Thornton Road, York, was sentenced at York Crown Court on July 11.

Detective Constable Marcus Furneaux-Harris, of York and Selby CID, said: “The victim in this case has shown maturity and mental strength beyond her years when telling police what had happened to her, in how she has coped with the length of the investigation, and especially when giving her evidence at court.

“No teenage girl should ever have to go through this, especially at the hands of a grown man who has lied from the beginning of the investigation. Noble took full advantage of her age and abused her for his own sexual gratification.

“The victim’s family have provided vital and constant support throughout her ordeal and I hope the sentence helps her in some way to moving forward with her life.

“The conviction for failing to provide the passcode to his mobile phone should send a clear message to anyone who tries to frustrate a police investigation.