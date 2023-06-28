All Sections
Man jailed for sexually assaulting two friends as they sat on bench at Leeds station

A 35-year-old man has been jailed for sexually assaulting two friends at Leeds station following a British Transport Police investigation.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST

Lloyd Morris, of Kingston Terrace, Leeds, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault at an earlier hearing in May and was jailed for 18 months by Leeds Magistrates on June 22.

He was also issued with a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.The court heard how, on Tuesday June 14 last year, Morris approached the friends as they were sat on a bench outside Boots at Leeds station, and asked them for money.Unnerved by his behaviour one of the women caught the attention of a member of station security and called him over who advised Morris to leave the young women alone.Before Morris left, he sexually assaulted both women.An image of the suspect was circulated to officers who immediately recognised him.Investigating officer DC Sam Killerby said: "Both victims remain traumatised by Morris' actions."I commend the bravery of both women for supporting the investigation and I hope that the sentence handed down will go some way to assisting their recovery.“We take all reports of sexual harassment and unwanted sexual behaviour seriously and will support victims throughout our investigations.“If you are a victim of, or a witness to, a sexual offence on the railway - I urge you to report it to BTP by texting 61016 or via the Railway Guardian app. We will always take you seriously."

