Man jailed for three years after police discover £130,000 cannabis factory

South Yorkshire Police officers visited a property in Milton Walk, in Doncaster, in November after members of the public reported concerns that cannabis was growing in the building.

The couldn't get inside but after looking through the letter box, they could see lamps and electrical cables set up for cannabis cultivation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jetmir Tanushi, 28, of Milton Walk, Doncaster, tried to escape through the back door but was quickly arrested.

Jetmir Tanushi, 28, of Milton Walk, Doncaster

He pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug at Sheffield Crown Court on December 10.

Inside the property officers found cannabis with a potential street value of over £130,000.

PC Connor Smith said: “This is an excellent example of proactive policing, where concerns of the public were acted upon leading to the arrest. Working together we have managed to stop the drugs from getting onto the streets of Doncaster and secure a conviction.”

“If anybody has information about cannabis production in their community I would urge you to get in touch.”