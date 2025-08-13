Man jailed for two targeted arson attacks on same family

A man has been jailed for two arson attacks committed on consecutive nights in Sheffield in which he targeted the same victims.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Trainer, 25, committed the attacks against members of the same family.

On 18 October 2024 at 11pm, Trainer set fire to the ground floor of a property on Philadelphia Gardens in Upperthorpe, while the occupants, a 61-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, were upstairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On October 19 –at 10.30pm, Trainer started a fire at a property on Birch House Avenue, Oughtibridge.

Michael Trainer, 25, of no fixed abode, committed the attacks against members of the same family.

Inside the property were five occupants, including the two people targeted in his first attack. Also in the address were a 44-year-old woman and two 22-year-old women, police said.

The occupants were able to escape without suffering injuries.

Following forensic investigations by officers which connected Trainer, of no fixed abode, with a bottle and brick found at the scenes through DNA, he was arrested on October 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During interviews by officers, Trainer denied being at the scene of the arson attacks and claimed not to recognise the bottle which contained his DNA.

On Thursday August 7 at Sheffield Crown Court he pleaded guilty to two counts of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

On Friday August 8 he was jailed for three years and nine months.

Detective Constable Kevin Sibley, of Sheffield CID, said: “Trainer’s crimes are a shocking example of the mindless violence that has no place in society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fortunately, none of those targeted in Trainer’s attacks were injured. However, he had no consideration for their safety when he started those fires, and his crimes will leave a lasting impact on his victims both financially and emotionally.