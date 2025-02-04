Man jailed less than 24 hours after being found growing almost 300 cannabis plants in Yorkshire
Admand Dauti was arrested when West Yorkshire Police executed a warrant at his home on Burn Road in Birchencliffe in Kirklees on Friday (Jan 31).
Officers found a cannabis factory spread across several rooms of the detatched property, and also discovered the household electrics had been bypassed.
A total of 294 plants were uncovered by officers following a search.
Dauti, 36, was arrested and charged later on Friday with production of a class B drug. He appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court the next day and was jailed for eight months after pleading guilty.
Sergeant Caroline Loran of the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “We remain committed to tackling the production of cannabis in our communities, and welcome the swift sentencing of this man.
“Within less than 24 hours of us executing a warrant and arresting him, Dauti has found himself with a prison sentence and lost cannabis which would have been worth a significant amount.
“All of the drugs seized from the property are now being destroyed and will not be generating income which could find its way into financing organised crime.
“I want to thank residents who continue to report criminality in their communities and promise that we continue to assess all information and intelligence.
“Drugs production and offending is an absolute blight on communities and we continue to ask anyone who has information about such activity to contact the NPT or the independent Crimestoppers charity.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.