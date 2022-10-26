Man killed after attack inside The Black Horse Pub in Skipton as three men arrested
A man has died after being attacked inside a pub in a Yorkshire market town.
Peter Walker, aged 41, was attacked at The Black Horse Pub in Skipton High Street at around 11.25pm on Saturday, October 22.
Mr Walker, who was from Lancashire, was left in a critical condition in hospital.
He died in hospital on Tuesday, October 25.
Two men from Skipton, aged 33 aged 36, and one man aged 38 from Bingley, have been arrested in connection with the attack.
They have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
North Yorkshire Police has thanked members of the public who came forward with information.
The force has asked anyone who was in the area at the time and not yet come forward is asked to get in touch, quoting reference number 12220188365 when passing on any information.