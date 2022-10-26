Peter Walker, aged 41, was attacked at The Black Horse Pub in Skipton High Street at around 11.25pm on Saturday, October 22.

Mr Walker, who was from Lancashire, was left in a critical condition in hospital.

He died in hospital on Tuesday, October 25.

A man has died after being attacked in The Black Horse pub in Skipton. Three men have been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men from Skipton, aged 33 aged 36, and one man aged 38 from Bingley, have been arrested in connection with the attack.

They have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police has thanked members of the public who came forward with information.