It happened at 9.15pm on Thursday, August 11 on the A64 York Road in Leeds.

The 46-year-old man was walking near to the Leeds Dog Trust centre when he was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra travelling in the same direction.

He was pronounced dead.

The Astra driver stopped at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police are asking witnesses to contact them quoting log reference is 1879 of 11 August.