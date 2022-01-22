The crash happened shortly after 5am on Saturday, January 22.
A silver Hyundai Terracan travelling on Whitehall Road in Cleckheaton, in the direction of Chain Bar roundabout, crashed off of the road and came to rest in a nearby field.
One of the men inside the car died at the scene.
Four other men suffered minor injuries.
They have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police believe a further man fled the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone who may have seen the incident, the circumstances leading up to it or how the vehicle was being driven prior to the collision, or who may have video footage is asked to call West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting ref 300 of 22/1.