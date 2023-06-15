Members of a Yorkshire community ‘took the law into their own hands’ following social media rumours circulating about a man with a knife, police said.

A man in Wath, near Rotherham, was left with suspected broken legs following a serious of incidents in the area on Tuesday (Jun 13). South Yorkshire Police said it received three separate reports of a man in the area with a knife, but despite responding to each report and using a drone, they were unable to track down anyone with a knife.

A further report of a woman who had been stabbed also turned out to be a false alarm, but a senior officer said social media rumours then led to some members of the community ‘taking the law into their own hands’.

Superintendent Andy Wright said: “Throughout today we have responded to three reports about a man being seen with a knife in Wath, Rotherham. Numerous resources responded to each report and a drone was deployed across the area, but were unable to locate anyone nearby.

“Ambulance crews then responded to a woman on Denman Road at 5.45pm after receiving reports she’d been stabbed. The crew confirmed her injuries were due to a pre-existing medical condition and she had not suffered any stab wounds. There appears to be no connection between this incident and the earlier reports.

“Following rumours on social media, members of the community appear to have taken to the law in to their own hands which has led to significant disorder at an address on Wath Road. As a result, one man is now in hospital with suspected broken legs.

“I would like to reassure the community that a high number of officers, including specialist resources, remain in the area. Whilst I appreciate hearing things like this are incredibly concerning, I want to remind everyone to avoid further speculation and not take matters in to their own hands, while allowing us to carry out our enquiries.”

Police have since arrested a 33-year-old man following the reports of someone threatening people with a knife in the area. The man, who is from Rotherham, has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents.

Superintendent Wright added: “I understand the high level of concern among the community and an increased number of officers will remain in the area today to offer reassurance. We are working closely with schools to ensure parents and children feel safe.

“Following a report that a woman had been stabbed yesterday evening, we have now spoken to the complainant and numerous lines of enquiry have led us to the conclusion that no such incident occurred.

“Please do speak to an officer today if you have any questions or further concerns. After disorder on Wath Road yesterday evening, I would like to remind everyone to avoid speculation and taking matters in to their own hands. Any useful information or related footage can be submitted through our online portal, or shared by calling 101.”

