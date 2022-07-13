Man left with fractured and dislocated arm after being run over then stabbed in shocking attack

The man, who is in his 40s, suffered a stab wound to his back as well as lacerations and a dislocated arm in the incident.
An investigation is now under way after the incident in the Wheatley area on Doncaster on Saturday, July 9.
Police were first called at around 3.01pm following reports of a person with a knife on Beckett Road.
A spokesman said: “It is reported that the victim, a man in his 40s, was riding a scooter on a grassy area when he was hit by a car.
"As he ran away from the scene, he is then said to have been stabbed in the back.
“He was taken to hospital after suffering a laceration to his arm and a fractured and dislocated arm in the incident.”
Enquiries are ongoing.
It is the latest in a long line of stabbings in Doncaster in the last 18 months and comes just days after an attempted murder probe was launched after a man was stabbed in Silver Street in a late night fracas.
If anyone has any information, contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 617 of 9 July 2022. Alternatively, give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.