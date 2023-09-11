Man left with life-threatening head injury after assault outside Yorkshire pub
Humberside Police were called to a serious assault which happened opposite the GW Horners pub in Anlaby Road in Hull at around 6.15pm on Saturday (Sep 9). The man was left with what police said was a “life-threatening head injury” and is currently in hospital.
The suspect, who was thought to have been known to the man, is thought to have fled the scene, but officers later arrested the man.
Detective Inspector Marrow from Humberside Police’s Major Crime Team said: “Following extensive enquiries and swift police action, a 40-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody at this time.
“We are now appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from around the time the incident took place to come forward. If you have any information that could assist with our ongoing investigation, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 523 of September 9.”
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.