Man left with 'puncture wounds' in neck after glass bottle attack in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police cordoned off a large part of Halifax town centre overnight following the incident, which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.
It is thought the fight continued across a number of streets in the town and involved several men, one of whom was left with a puncture wound to his neck after being attacked with a glass bottle. A 38-year-old man has since been arrested.
A statement from police said: “Police are conducting enquiries in Halifax town centre after a violent altercation in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, 22 June).
"Police were called at 1:20am to Commercial Street, Halifax, to a report that a 26-year-old man had been assaulted by another male with a glass bottle. The injured man was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for a puncture wound to the neck which has been described as serious but not life threatening.
"Following further enquiries, two other injured men were identified, one, a 38-year-old man with injuries to the face and leg and the other, a 52-year-old man, with a facial injury. Both these men have received hospital treatment and been discharged.
"The full circumstances of this incident are still being established but it understood that the incident has started on Clare Road, continuing onto Ward’s End and ending on Commercial Street. A large scene was initially put in place in the area, with road closures remaining in place at this time at the junction of Clare Road and New Road while police conduct their enquiries.
"A 38-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 13240335222. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111