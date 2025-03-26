Man named by police as officers appeal over unexplained death in Leeds

Police have named the man who died in Leeds as officers continue to investigate the unexplained death.

Shortly before 8:30am on Wednesday (Mar 19), police were called to a property on Marsden Grove in the Beeston area of Leeds.

It was then confirmed by paramedics, a short time later, a man had died.

Police also confirmed there was a small fire found within the property.

The man has now been named as Darren Leach, 53, who lived at the property.

Police are investigating the unexplained death and are appealing for any information or witnesses who may have seen him in the time before he died.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are currently treating Darren’s death as unexplained. To help with our enquiries, we would like to hear from any witnesses who might have seen Darren at any point on the previous day, Tuesday 18th March.

“In particular we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him in Cross Flatts park on the Tuesday morning, or anyone who saw him walking between the park and the parade of shops on Beeston Road between 12pm and 2.30pm on the Tuesday afternoon.

“We are also seeking anyone that may have spoken with or seen Darren from 2.30pm on the Tuesday up until him being found by officers the following morning.

“Specialist officers are supporting Darren’s family as the investigation continues.