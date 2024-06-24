Man pronounced dead at scene as police close A64 in Leeds close to flyover bridge

A man has died after an incident on the A64 in Leeds city centre, police said.

At 9.37pm on Sunday June 23, police were advised of a man receiving medical treatment close to the bridge on the A64 near Eastgate in Leeds city centre.

Officers attended and closed the road off at both sides of the bridge while enquiries were made into the incident, police said.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

