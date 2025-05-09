Man pulled from sea after car overturns and plunges off Scarborough pier
At 7:18pm on Thursday (May 8), emergency services were dispatched following reports a car had entered the sea from Vincent’s Pier in the South Bay.
Police reported a car had overturned and submerged in the water.
The coastguard, lifeboat, fire and rescue, ambulance and police were alerted to the scene close to the Scarborough Lighthouse.
A man in the driver’s seat was believed to have been the only occupant of the vehicle.
He was recovered and taken by ambulance for emergency treatment.
The man was then taken to hospital.
His family have been informed and are receiving support from the police
Vincent’s Pier has been closed temporarily while the investigation continues.
Police have now launched an investigation following the incident.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police, or anyone with relevant video footage, are urged to email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Mark Patterson. Please quote reference number 12250082218.”