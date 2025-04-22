Man seriously injured after being pushed off bike on rural Yorkshire road
Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened at around 1.45pm on April 2.
The man was cycling down Riplingham Road in Cottingham when he was pushed off his bike by the passenger of a dark-coloured BMW.
The driver of the car fled the scene, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.
A statement from Humberside Police said: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and has any CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference number 25*44523.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”