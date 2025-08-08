A man was seriously injured in an alleged machete attack following a car crash in the Wakefield village of Crofton.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 1:40pm on Friday (Aug 8), police received reports a man had been assaulted in Crofton, near Wakefield.

Although enquiries are in their early stages, police said it is understood there was a crash involving two cars on High Street near to Lo’s Pharmacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this, a man was allegedly assaulted by a number of people armed with machetes.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police have said the man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

High Street, Crofton | Google Maps

Detective Inspector Fiona Allan said: “I understand the concern that an incident of this nature will cause in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to reassure the public that we are dedicating significant resources to investigating this incident to ensure that those involved are identified and arrested.

“We will also have an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the area to provide further reassurance to residents.

“We know there will be a lot of talk and speculation in the community about what has happened but what we need now is for people to come forward to report anything that could help us with our enquiries.

“A vehicle understood to have been used by the suspects was left at the scene. A further vehicle which we believe was used by the suspects to leave Crofton has been found abandoned in Sharlston Common.