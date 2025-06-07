Man seriously injured in "targeted" car attack in Huddersfield
The man was struck and pinned to a wall by a red Audi which then left the scene on Westbourne Road on Friday (June 6)
Officers attended and located the victim, a man in his 20s, who had suffered serious leg injuries.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to the injuries which are not being treated as life threatening.
Following enquiries, a red Audi A1 believed to have been used in the collision was recovered in Huddersfield later on Friday evening, and a man also in his 20s was arrested.
He remains in police custody for questioning.
Detective Inspector Catherine Shackleton of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing to conduct a number of active enquiries into this incident which we are treating as a targeted assault in which a car was used as a weapon.
“Anyone who has information about or footage of the incident is asked to contact Kirklees CID.”