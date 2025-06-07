Man seriously injured in "targeted" car attack in Huddersfield

A man has been seriously injured in the attack in Huddersfield

Police are appealing for information after a man in his 20s suffered serious leg injuries when he was hit by a car in Huddersfield.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was struck and pinned to a wall by a red Audi which then left the scene on Westbourne Road on Friday (June 6)

Officers attended and located the victim, a man in his 20s, who had suffered serious leg injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital for treatment to the injuries which are not being treated as life threatening.

Following enquiries, a red Audi A1 believed to have been used in the collision was recovered in Huddersfield later on Friday evening, and a man also in his 20s was arrested.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Catherine Shackleton of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing to conduct a number of active enquiries into this incident which we are treating as a targeted assault in which a car was used as a weapon.