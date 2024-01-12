Man sexually assaulted two young children after giving them money for arcades on Cleethorpes seafront
Jason Hoodlass, 28, was on Cleethorpes seafront at the same time as two children when a brief conversation took place between them on Sunday, July 16.
Hoodlass gave money to the children to play on the arcades and proceeded to then follow them in where he continued to befriend and talk to them.
He then took the children to Ross Castle where he sexually assaulted them, the court heard.
Hoodlass then took the children to Grimsby and bought them new clothing before leaving them to return home on their own.
Hoodlass, of Kings Road, Immingham pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault by touching a child, three counts of taking indecent images, two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, two counts of voyeurism and two counts of abduction.
He pleaded guilty at Grimsby Crown Court on Tuesday, January 9, where he was remanded into custody.
He is due to appear before the courts for sentencing in March.
Officer in the case PC Eleanor Burgess, from the force’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, said: “This was a shocking case, in which a perverted criminal targeted two vulnerable young children and sexually assaulted them for his own depraved gratification.
“I want to commend the children and their family for the courage and bravery that they have shown throughout the investigative and court process.
“By reporting this incident to us they have helped put a dangerous offender before the courts, ultimately resulting in him being remanded in custody and unable to target any other children.
“We take all reports of sexual offences incredibly seriously and will continue to seek prosecution for anyone who commits this type of crime.”
If you have any information about crime, please call our non-emergency 101 line or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.