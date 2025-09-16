A 46-year-old man drove himself to hospital after being shot in the head during an incident on Daisy Street in Bradford.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 11:52pm on Monday (Sept 15), police responded to reports from staff that a man was in hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police established the victim had been in his vehicle on Daisy Street, in Bradford, when he was shot at.

The 46-year-old man then drove himself to the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was treated at the hospital where his injuries were described as not life threatening.

Daisy Street, Bradford | Google

A scene is currently in place on Daisy Street, for forensic examination, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

Temporary Detective Inspector Courtenay Goldsborough of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Clearly any firearms discharge will cause some concern in the local community, and I would like to reassure members of the public that we take all firearms incidents extremely seriously and we have extensive enquiries underway to identify those responsible.

“The victim has been extremely lucky not to be seriously injured, and is being supported by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Neighbourhood Patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance.

“We would also urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area between 11pm and 12am last night (15 September) or with any other information that might help us in our ongoing investigation to get in contact.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1847 of 15 September.