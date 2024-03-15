Man sliced his ear off and used it to scrawl chilling threat in blood to ex-girlfriend

Samuel Hemingway, 24, wrote the message on a wall just outside the woman's flat before leaving the partially severed body part on her dressing table.

Bradford Crown Court heard that the woman was left feeling scared, numb and petrified after the disturbing incident last November.

And when officers later arrested Hemingway and saw part of his right ear was missing, he told them: "All I've done is write that blood on the wall."

Samuel Hemingway, 24, who has been jailed after he sliced off his ear and used the flesh to scrawl a chilling threat in blood across his ex-partner's hallway.

The court heard how he previously sent his victim messages threatening to 'break her legs' and had also followed her home before confronting her with a hammer.

Yesterday (Thurs), he received a 16-month jail term, with Judge Jonathan Gibson saying his actions resulted from the failure of the relationship.

They said: "I accept that you are remorseful and I also accept, and it is patently obvious, that you couldn't cope with the breakdown of the relationship, but that was no reason to go and terrify the complainant in the way that you did."

Prosecutor Nicola Hoskins said Hemingway had seen his ex-partner out in his home town of Halifax, West Yorks., the night before the incident.

He had later contemplated suicide when he got home and admitted he had been drinking and taking cocaine, which he said made him "lose his head".

After cutting off part of his ear, he went to the building the next day where the woman lived and used the bloody flesh to write the message on the hallway wall.

Hemingway said he couldn't explain how the severed piece of ear ended up in the bedroom.

The court heard that after the couple's relationship broke down, Hemingway had sent the woman a series of threatening messages.

And on two occasions, Hemingway slapped his victim across the face, and he also snatched her mobile phone from her.

Miss Hoskins also described how late one night, on a previous occasion, the victim heard a scratching noise outside her flat.

And police later found a large knife on the doormat which had been used to scrawl "you are dead tick tock" on the wall.

Hemingway was arrested after that incident, but he was released on bail with conditions not to contact the complainant or go to her home.

A few weeks later he was arrested again and remanded into custody after he left the message in blood on the wall next to her flat.

Taryn Turner, defending Hemingway, said he had found the relationship break-up very difficult to cope with.

She suggested that he may have had some residual or underlying mental health issues and his behaviour had been extreme.

She added: "He is remorseful and he is ashamed of what he has done."

Hemingway pleaded guilty to a series of offences including stalking, common assault, criminal damage, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.