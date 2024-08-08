Man stabbed his neighbour to death in Yorkshire village after argument

A man who stabbed his neighbour to death following a 'verbal altercation' has been jailed for 13 years.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Moore, 55, who was found guilty of manslaughter, plunged a knife into Karl Williams, 58, 17 times after a war of words on their doorsteps.

Bradford Crown Court heard how the feuding men, who lived in adjoining flats in Midgley, near Halifax, got into an argument on the afternoon of October 31 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore had then called the police to report the alleged incident, but while he was talking to an operator, who was logging up the initial report, he then returned to his doorway where a further altercation broke out between the pair. The line then went dead before Moore phoned back to say that he had stabbed Karl.

Samuel Moore

Emergency services swiftly attended, and Karl was found critically injured. Despite the medical care provided, he passed away at the scene.

Following a six-day trial at the start of June, a jury found Moore guilty of manslaughter, and he was sentenced on Wednesday (Aug 7).

In a statement following the outcome of the case, Karl's grieving family said his loss had left a "huge gap" in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: "We as a family are grateful to the jury for providing us with justice for Karl. There are no winners only losers in this case we have lost our much-loved brother, uncle, great uncle, partner and a friend to many. Another family has also lost a son to a prison sentence.

Karl Williams

"We would like to thank all the investigation team and prosecution team who have got the case to court and helped navigate us through this torrid time. Also, thanks to the attending doctor, West Yorkshire Police and ambulance service who fought so hard on October 31 to resuscitate Karl.

"Karl's death has left a huge gap in our family, but it is now time for us, Shelia, Karl's partner, extended family and his many friends to now grieve for Karl."

Detective Inspector Eleanor Buchanan of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said there was no justification for Moore's actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Whilst today's sentence does not bring Karl back, I hope it provides his family and friends a small comfort in knowing the person responsible for his death has been jailed. What appeared to be a relatively low-level neighbour dispute took a violent and tragic turn, resulting in the loss of a life.