Man stabbed in Sheffield city centre attack dies as police name him as Reece Radford

Reece Radford had been in a critical condition in hospital since the incident in the early hours of Thursday, September 29.

Officers had been called at around 2.28am to reports of a stabbing on Arundel Gate.

He died on Tuesday, October 4.

Reece Radford died after being stabbed during an incident in Sheffield city centre. Photo provided by South Yorkshire Police.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

His family is being supported by specially trained officers.

Two men appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

Dereck Owusu, 36, of Strathmore Grove, Rotherham and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, Sheffield appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Saturday, October 1.

They were remanded in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, said: “We are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information that could help the investigation.