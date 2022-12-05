News you can trust since 1754
Man stabbed 'multiple times' in arm and chest in Yorkshire town centre

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Yorkshire.

By Jonathan Pritchard
4 minutes ago

The 23-year-old victim was taken to hospital after being stabbed in his arm and chest in Rotherham town centre on November 30, at about 6.30pm. He is in a stable condition.

The man was approached by a group of men on Warwick Street who attacked him, South Yorkshire Police said.

A statement from the force said: “The 23-year-old was stabbed multiple times and suffered injuries to his arm and chest. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“The suspects were all reported to be wearing dark clothing, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may hold CCTV footage of the assault, or information about those involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 795 of November 30. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.