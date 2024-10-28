Man stabbed near community centre in Leeds as police launch urgent appeal

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a stab wound in Leeds, police said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was attacked in Beeston, Leeds.

It happened at around 4.20pm on Sunday October 28 in Town Street, on a grassed area close to the Beeston Village Community Centre and the Old White Hart pub.

The victim’s injury is not life threatening, police said.

It happened at around 4.20pm on Sunday October 28 in Town Street, on a grassed area close to the Beeston Village Community Centre and the Old White Hart pub.

Enquiries by Leeds District CID suggest there were a number of people in the area at the time and detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers would also like to speak with anyone with footage which may assist this investigation.

Leeds District CID can be contacted on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240585971.