Man stabbed near community centre in Leeds as police launch urgent appeal

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 13:47 BST
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a stab wound in Leeds, police said.

The man was attacked in Beeston, Leeds.

It happened at around 4.20pm on Sunday October 28 in Town Street, on a grassed area close to the Beeston Village Community Centre and the Old White Hart pub.

The victim’s injury is not life threatening, police said.

It happened at around 4.20pm on Sunday October 28 in Town Street, on a grassed area close to the Beeston Village Community Centre and the Old White Hart pub.It happened at around 4.20pm on Sunday October 28 in Town Street, on a grassed area close to the Beeston Village Community Centre and the Old White Hart pub.
It happened at around 4.20pm on Sunday October 28 in Town Street, on a grassed area close to the Beeston Village Community Centre and the Old White Hart pub.

Enquiries by Leeds District CID suggest there were a number of people in the area at the time and detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers would also like to speak with anyone with footage which may assist this investigation.

Leeds District CID can be contacted on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240585971.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice