Man stabbed near community centre in Leeds as police launch urgent appeal
The man was attacked in Beeston, Leeds.
It happened at around 4.20pm on Sunday October 28 in Town Street, on a grassed area close to the Beeston Village Community Centre and the Old White Hart pub.
The victim’s injury is not life threatening, police said.
Enquiries by Leeds District CID suggest there were a number of people in the area at the time and detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.
Officers would also like to speak with anyone with footage which may assist this investigation.
Leeds District CID can be contacted on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13240585971.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.