Man suffers life changing injuries after being found on carriageway of major road
A man has suffered ‘life changing injuries’ after a police incident which saw a major Sheffield road closed.
The A57 Mosborough Parkway was closed for around two hours last night while officers dealt with the incident, near Woodhouse.
There were reports of a helicopter landing at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 8.46pm yesterday following reports of concern for the safety of a man on the Mosborough Parkway.
Most Popular
“On arrival, officers discovered an injured man in the carriageway.
“He was taken to hospital with suspected life-changing injuries.
“The road was closed for around two hours while initial investigations took place.
“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 1024 of 6 October.”