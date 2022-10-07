Man suffers life changing injuries after being found on carriageway of major road

The A57 Mosborough Parkway was closed for around two hours last night while officers dealt with the incident, near Woodhouse.

There were reports of a helicopter landing at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 8.46pm yesterday following reports of concern for the safety of a man on the Mosborough Parkway.

The A57 Mosborough Parkway was closed for around two hours last night while officers dealt with the incident, near Woodhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On arrival, officers discovered an injured man in the carriageway.

“He was taken to hospital with suspected life-changing injuries.

“The road was closed for around two hours while initial investigations took place.