News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man suffers life changing injuries after being found on carriageway of major road

A man has suffered ‘life changing injuries’ after a police incident which saw a major Sheffield road closed.

By David Kessen
Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:37 pm
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:58 pm

The A57 Mosborough Parkway was closed for around two hours last night while officers dealt with the incident, near Woodhouse.

There were reports of a helicopter landing at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 8.46pm yesterday following reports of concern for the safety of a man on the Mosborough Parkway.

Most Popular

The A57 Mosborough Parkway was closed for around two hours last night while officers dealt with the incident, near Woodhouse.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“On arrival, officers discovered an injured man in the carriageway.

“He was taken to hospital with suspected life-changing injuries.

“The road was closed for around two hours while initial investigations took place.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 1024 of 6 October.”